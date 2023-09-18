The Horsham Demons stamped its authority on the WFNL Under 14s competition, comfortably winning the 2023 premiership.
The curtain raiser at the Dimboola Recreation Reserve kicked off at 8.30am; however, the young Demons showed no signs of rust.
It was the second time the sides faced each other in three weeks, with Horsham defeating the Saints by 65 points in the semi-final.
The Demons got off to a great start, kicking two goals from six scoring shots in the opening quarter while preventing the Saints from getting on the board.
It was more of the same after the first break, with Horsham kicking two goals from six scoring shots while their opponents could not impact the scoreboard.
At the main break, Horsham were ahead by 32 points.
The Demons continued its hold on the game, kicking three goals in the premiership quarter, creating a 51-point lead at the final break.
Horsham, playing freely, enjoyed its best quarter, kicking four goals from eight scoring shots; Hugh Miller made the margin slightly smaller with his side's only goal in the fourth.
Chaz Smith's four goals were complemented by a Jude Mibus double and two from Dylan Seymour.
Oakley Farr, William Hobbs and Lincoln Tucker added their names to the scoresheet.
Farr, Seymour, Tucker and Mibus were named best on the ground alongside Henry Walsgott and Arlo Pope.
Lj Kafegellis, Luke Miller, Frazer Shurdington, Bodey Wilde, Lachlan North and Levi Clarke were named in the Saints' best.
