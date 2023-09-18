After crowning the premier teams with the 2023 grand finals just over a week ago, the Wimmera hockey community gathered for a function that evening to celebrate the season and acknowledge some outstanding personal achievements.
Although the Yanac club earned a fourth 'trifecta' by winning all three premierships on offer, it was a very competitive season with both senior grand finals requiring a penalty shootout to decide the winners, and amongst the individual awards, there were several with joint winners or runner ups.
Yanac Tigers' captain Bradley Alexander won a record third Open Best and Fairest title, having earlier in the day earned the medal for Best on the Ground in the grand final, presented on behalf of the Association's Life Members, also for a record third time.
There were joint winners of the Women's Best and Fairest award, with Yanac's Erin Alexander receiving it for an incredible seventh time, sharing it with last year's winner, Warracknabeal's Brooke McMaster, who won for the second time. There were also joint runner-ups, with Kendra Clark (Nhill Thunderbirds) and Querida Pearse (Kaniva) sharing this honour, highlighting the depth of talent in the competition.
There was a three-way tie for the Under 16 Girl's Best and Fairest title, with Madison Bentley and Ellie Williamson, both from the Warracknabeal Revengers and Sophie Schwarz of the Horsham Bombers sharing the win, while the Kaniva Raiders' Charlie White won the Under 16 Boy's trophy for a record-equalling third time.
In memory of an icon of hockey in Western Victoria and former Horsham player and coach who passed away late last year, the 'Annie Anderson Memorial Goalkeeper' award was presented, with Cooper Dodson from the Kaniva Raiders the inaugural recipient.
Goalkeeper of the Year awards went to Kayden Rowe of the Nhill Rangers for the third consecutive season in the Open competition, Horsham Jets' Rebecca Batchelor received the Women's trophy, and the winner in the Under 16 competition was Jessica Rowe of the Nhill Leopards.
The Association also presents up to four awards each year to acknowledge members' contributions beyond performances on the field, and this year the Under 16 Encouragement Awards were presented to Charlie White (Kaniva) and Hannah Mackereth (Horsham), and Erin Alexander (Yanac) and Sandon Schultz (Warracknabeal) received the senior awards.
While the players receive most of the attention, no competition would go ahead without officials, and the Association acknowledges this with the Umpires' Encouragement Award going to an individual who makes an outstanding contribution in this area, with Warracknabeal's Sandon Schultz the recipient this season.
The evening also included the Annual General Meeting where the Association's leadership team for the next year was appointed, with Simon King (Warracknabeal) as President, Bradley Alexander (Yanac) as Vice President, Donna Krelle (Kaniva) as Secretary/Treasurer, Rachel Clark (Nhill) as Record's Secretary, Caleb Baldock (Dimboola) as Umpires' Convenor, and Launa Schilling (Horsham) making up the Executive Committee for 2024.
Grand Final: Yanac Tigers defeated Warracknabeal Hoops
Best and Fairest (Aitken-Findlay Award): Brad Alexander (Yanac Tigers)
Runner-Up Best and Fairest (Aitken-Findlay Award): Sam Bone (Nhill Rangers)
Leading Goal Scorer: Todd Alexander (Yanac Tigers)
Goalkeeper of the year: Kayden Rowe (Nhill Rangers)
Best on Ground in Grand Final: Brad Alexander (Yanac Tigers)
Women
Grand Final: Yanac defeated Kaniva
Best and Fairest: Erin Alexander (Yanac) and Brooke McMaster (Warracknabeal)
Runner-up Best and Fairest: Kendra Clark (Nhill Thunderbirds) and Querida Pearse (Kaniva)
Leading Goal Scorer: Jennie Hauselberger (Kaniva Women)
Goalkeeper of the year: Rebecca Batchelor (Horsham Jets)
Best on Ground in Grand Final: Querida Pearse (Kaniva)
Grand Final: Yanac Warriors defeated Kaniva Raiders
Boys Best and Fairest: Charlie White (Kaniva Raiders)
Girls Best and Fairest: Madisson Bentley (Warrack Revengers), Sophie Schwarz (Horsham Bombers), Ellie Williamson (Warracknabeal Revengers)
Boys Leading Goal Scorer: Thomas Batchelor (Horsham Bombers)
Girls Leading Goal Scorer: Chloe Zanker (Yanac Warriors), Hannah Mackereth (Horsham Bombers), Sophie Schwarz (Horsham Bombers)
Goalkeeper of the year: Jessica Rowe (Nhill Leopards)
Best on Ground in Grand Final: Asher Zanker (Yanac Tigers)
Under 16 Boys: Charlie White (Kaniva)
Under 16 Girls: Hannah Mackereth (Horsham)
Senior: Erin Alexander (Yanac)
Senior: Sandon Schultz (Warracknabeal)
Umpire Encouragement Award: Sandon Schultz (Warracknabeal)
Annie Anderson Memorial Goalkeeper Encouragement Award: Cooper Dodson (Kaniva Raiders)
