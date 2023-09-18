There were joint winners of the Women's Best and Fairest award, with Yanac's Erin Alexander receiving it for an incredible seventh time, sharing it with last year's winner, Warracknabeal's Brooke McMaster, who won for the second time. There were also joint runner-ups, with Kendra Clark (Nhill Thunderbirds) and Querida Pearse (Kaniva) sharing this honour, highlighting the depth of talent in the competition.

