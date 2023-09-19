Horsham's B Grade side capped off a perfect season, defeating the Horsham Saints 51-34 in the WFNL Grand Final on Saturday, September 16, at the Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
The Demons came into the game with a 17-game win streak and faced the Saints for the second time in three weeks.
However, the underdogs came out firing and took a solid 12-8 lead at the first break.
A poised Horsham claimed the lead in the second quarter after posting a 13-6 quarter and went into the main break with a three-goal lead.
The Demons continued its momentum in the second half; motivated by its slow start, the side shot 13 goals and limited the Saints to seven.
At the final break, Horsham led 34-25.
With one hand on the premiership, the Demons stamped their authority on the game, scoring 17 goals in the final quarter.
Captain Brianna Luciani led all scorers with 29 goals, while Hayley Reid added 22.
Reid was best on the court with Jemma Thomas.
Holly Combe was solid in the loss, scoring 22 goals, while Kirsty Egan added 10.
Cara Tippet and Zeena Kelm were named in the Saints' best.
Horsham also won the C Grade grand final, defeating Stawell 46-33.
Like their B-grade counterparts, the Demons were undefeated all season; the Warriors came into the grand final the hard way, playing its fourth game in as many weeks.
Horsham looked like the rested side, holding an 11-6 lead at quarter time.
Scoring opened up in the second quarter, with both sides hitting double digits at the main break, Horsham leading 23-16.
The Demons continued to edge away in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 10-8 in the third quarter.
The minor premiers enjoyed their best scoring quarter in the fourth, scoring 13 goals, and at the final whistle, won by the same number.
With 36 goals, Demons' captain Mikayla Rethus was named best on the court. Warriors' Michelle Beaton scored 26 goals.
The C Reserve grand final was a back-and-forth battle between the minor premiers - Demons - and Saints.
The challengers led the play, leading 8-7 at quarter time and 18-15 at half time.
Horsham claimed a narrow lead in the second half, going up 23-22 at the final break, before claiming a 30-28 victory.
Michelle Clarkson scored 19 goals for the premiers, while Kirsten Mines added 10; Ruby Hickmott and Madeleine McQueen were named best on the court.
Georgia Baker-Miller scored 22 goals for the Saints.
