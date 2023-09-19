The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham wins B, C and C Reserve WFNL netball premierships

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham's B Grade side capped off a perfect season, defeating the Horsham Saints 51-34 in the WFNL Grand Final on Saturday, September 16, at the Dimboola Recreation Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.