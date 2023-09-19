The Horsham and District Soccer Club Falcons celebrated a successful 2023 season at Dudley Cornell Park on Sunday, September 17, with the organisation's intra-club league grand final.
Donning their red shirts, it was the team known as The Cultivators that ended the day holding the shield aloft, after an emphatic 4-0 win in the decider against The Stonemasons.
According to club president, Paul Barnett, the Dudley Cornell Park was packed with players and supporters, with 'up towards of 150 people' joining the fun.
"It was absolutely brilliant," Barnett said.
"I've never seen so many people down at the club.
"It was just absolutely phenomenal."
The club was also abuzz in the lead up to the finals.
"Every single person in the club was absolutely stoked," Barnett said.
"We had our presentation on the Friday before [the finals] and you couldn't fit any more people in the club rooms, it was that packed in there.
The Falcons' grand final day festivities capped off a strong year for the club when numbers boomed.
"When we started the season, we probably had close to double the numbers we had on average last season, and then from the start of the season to now we've probably doubled those numbers of again," Barnett said.
Barnett said the year is likely the club's best season financially, while it also ignited a community drive that allowed the club to re-establish a committee.
"The buy in from the parents and the involvement of the parents and just the passion they have along with the kids is completely infectious," Barnett said.
"The demand from the parents is they don't want it to stop."
And, soccer is not over for the Falcons in 2023, with the winter season's success prompting the club to run a summer program, starting on Friday, October 13 and held at Haven Recreation Reserve.
"The first night is going to be more of a, come along, have a try, check it out type of night," Barnett said.
The club will begin a five-a-side competition the following week that will run until December 15.
"Anyone playing a winter sport, who wants to keep fit over summer, they can grab a few mates, register a team, come on out, kick around, and have some fun," Barnett said.
Then, in January, Horsham and District Soccer Club will become one of the first clubs in Australia to run an Omegaball competition.
"Omegaball is doing for soccer what T20 cricket did for cricket in general," Barnett said.
"It's fast, it's high scoring, it's nonstop, all action."
A variation on soccer coming out of the United States, Omegaball features three teams of five, playing on a round field.
"It's going to be a sight to behold," Barnett said.
"[And a] really intense workout for about 40 minutes."
Anyone wanting to get involved in the Horsham and Soccer Club's summer program is encouraged to reach out to the club via email at hdscsec@gmail.com
