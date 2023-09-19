Horsham's football fanatics will have the chance to get an up close and personal look at the AFL's most prestigious prize at Horsham City Oval between 5.30-7pm on Tuesday, September 19.
Ahead of the AFL grand final being played on Saturday, September 30, the premiership cup has been on tour, giving fans all over Victoria, Tasmania and southern New South Wales, a look at the premiership trophy.
The cup started its journey in Hobart on Tuesday, September 5, before traversing the Apple Isle, New South Wales and now Victoria.
After leaving Horsham, the cup will spend Wednesday evening at Stawell's Central Park.
It will make a stop in the western Melbourne city of Wyndham on September 21-22 before heading to Bendigo on September 23.
Kilmore will be the premiership trophies final stop on Sunday, September 24, before it heads to the MCG for the nations best footballers to fight for on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
