The WFNL's stars of the future took to the netball court at Dimboola Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 16 to contest the league's 2023 grand finals.\
The Horsham Saints 17 and under side defeated cross town rivals, the Horsham Demons to claim the grade's premiership. The Saints exploded out of the block, rocketing to a handy lead thanks to a perfect first half from goal shooter, Jorja Clode.
Clode shot 31 goals without sending one wide to see the junior side leading by 10 at the first break, and 18 by the second.
Two third quarter misses were the only marks on an otherwise unblemished shooting record for Clode who finished the game with 56 goals.
Demon's first half goal attack, Madison Scott, put the shooters bib on in the second half and rivalled Clodes impact, but the gave little room for a fight back and won 69-47.
Saints' goal defence, Maddison Bethune was best on court.
The Horsham Demon's young netballers did claim the premiership in the 15 and under division.
Taking on Warrack Eagles, Horsham shot out of the blocks to a commanding position in the game.
A dominant mid court defence starved the Eagles attackers of early opportunities, goal shooter, Amalee Livingston was not afforded one shot while the Demons combined for 12.
A more competitive showing in later quarters saw the Eagles fall only three goals further behind in the second and third terms before a deadlocked fourth.
The Demons' first quarter performance saw the side victorious, 41-27.
The Horsham Saints also picked up the 13 and under premiership with a dominant 56 goal win against the Stawell Warriors.
A strong performance all over the court saw the Saints' attacking duo, Olivia Taylor and Hailey Tippet, afforded 28 opportunities, with the pair scoring 24 goals between them.
The Warriors struggled to carve though to the ring for the length of the contest, with the side having to settle with a two -goal second and fourth quarter.
Stawell scored eight goals in the third quarter, for its best quarter, but the Saints proved far out of reach.
A final score of 73-17 saw the premiership cup handed to the Saints.
Horsham Saints' centre, Lani King earned the game's best on court medal.
