Horsham and District Orchid Society members are preparing to exhibit their
The 2023 two-day Spring Show will be held in the Maydale Pavillion at the Horsham Showgrounds, with doors opening at 9 am on Saturday, October 7.
Hundreds of flowering orchids will be displayed with potting demonstrations and plant sales for the novice and the experienced.
There'll be plenty of advice on offer. Many of the members exhibiting have been growing and showing orchids for many years and can boast hundreds of varieties in their personal collections.
In addition to the hundreds of blooms on show, the Horsham Garden Club and the Native Group will create a display for the event.
The Proctor Family Award will be presented to the most artistic display, and Mallee Phallies Orchids will provide flasks.
Tickets for the Spring Show Raffle will be available.
Setting up is scheduled for Friday, October 6, and judging in the afternoon.
Doors open to the public on Saturday, October 7, and will close at 5 pm.
The show is open again on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.
Refreshments and light lunches will be available with free tea and coffee.
Entry is $5.00
You can call President Brad Scott on 0427 340 693 or Jan on 0408 397 020 for more information.
