The Kalkee Football and Netball Club celebrated its 2023 Horsham and District Football Netball League at the club's annual presentation night.
Among the club stars recognised was the best and fairest in both Kalkee's senior football side, and A grade netball side.
Kalkee's senior football side had a difficult 2023, a blow out loss against eventual premiers, Harrow Balmoral in round one set the tone for much of the team's season as injury plagued the 2022 runners-up.
A shining star for the Kees in a season marred by a lack of results was Simon Hobbs.
Hobbs played in all 16 of the Kee's 2023 games, scored 17 goals and only missed the side's best players list once.
He was also awarded at the HDFNL's presentation night, as he took home the trophy for best opposition.
Kalkee's A grade netballers had a strong 2023 season, the side was a steady presence inside the league's top three and finished the year in third, before a surging Rupanyup knocked the Kees out in week one in finals.
Jenna Bywaters was a shining light for the Kees through the season, and was awarded with the team's best and fairest medal.
She was a solid presence with the goal attack bib on, and supported Kalkee's young goal shooters Jedah Huf and Jarrah Martin well.
Bywaters did not miss a game in Kalkee's A grade season, in that time she was named among the side's best four times, and scored 210 goals.
