The summer is nearing, and Horsham's summer sports are gearing up for another season in the sun.
Ahead of the season, Horsham locals looking for their summer sport have their opportunity to give Croquet a go.
Horsham Croquet Club will hold a 'come and try' day on Sunday, October 8.
Horsham Croquet Club publicity officer, Betty Etherton, said croquet is a non-strenuous sport, friendly, relatively easy to understand and fun to play.
"This is a game that can be played by both young and older adults not just by the elderly," Etherton said in a statement.
"Players get a chance to be outside in the fresh air, spend time with family and friends,
"[The] basic skill is propelling a ball with a degree of accuracy through the hoop, always described like playing on a pool table only using mallets and larger balls and hoops.
"Like any sport there are always rules and regulations and competitiveness but the main aim is to enjoy playing."
The come and try day will be held a Horsham Croquet Club on William Guilfoyle Drive by Horsham Lawn Tennis Club.
Club members will be present to assist attendees, mallets will be provided and it is essential to wear flat sole shoes.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.