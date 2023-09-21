After 100 years as stand alone club competing in local football leagues, Laharum was on the brink of merger, only weeks ago the club's board voted against joining with the neighbouring Taylors Lake and now the Demon's faithful are fighting to rebuild their club with a renewed passion.
2023 was a difficult season for Laharum in the Horsham District Football and Netball League, the senior football team went winless, and the reserves struggled to find the numbers to field a team each week.
The Demon' A grade side was a shining light amidst the clubs struggles, as its strong core group of talented netballers played its way to the grand final, while only two other Laharum teams earned post season runs in 2023.
Read also: Road safety is everyone's responsibility
But, according to Laharum's newly elected club president, Hamish Roberts, strong efforts are being made to improve the organisation's health both on and off field.
"In the last month, there has been a wave of positivity and energy and enthusiasm," Roberts said.
"And, there's been people come out of the woodwork from everywhere to help right the ship and get things back on track.
"So it's a really exciting time to be a Laharum person."
Laharum's efforts have already appeared evident at the club's annual general meeting on Tuesday, September 19, with Roberts reporting that a high number of new faces turned up and every board position was filled.
Read also: Come and try day at Horsham Croquet Club
The Demon's board also affirmed its unified ambition in rebuilding the club.
"The board is very much 100% aligned in our vision moving forward," Roberts said.
"We have a lot of plans that we've already started to put into action to get ourselves back to where we want to be as a powerhouse club in the league."
It not been long since Laharum were a force on the football field, the club made three consecutive grand final appearances between 2013 and '15, winning two flags.
The club's under 17 football side was similarly successful, making four grand final appearances since 2010 and claiming two flags.
Laharum FNC celebrated 100 years in 2023
And, while the A grade netball side has remained a top team in the HDFNL through recent years, much of the club's competitive might has waned dramatically.
"I think coming off the back of COVID, a lot of people were burnt out," Roberts said.
"We were lacking numbers, not just on field, but also off it in volunteer roles, so a lot of the same people were doing everything.
Read also: Horsham Show is bigger and better
As part of the Laharum's rebuild, the club will go through a full strategic review examining the organisation's ins and outs.
"The purpose of that is to ensure the longevity of our club many decades into the future," Roberts said.
Laharum has also changed its business model, expanding its farming sector and sponsorship teams in efforts to draw more revenue to the club.
"The truth is these days that money makes the world go round," Roberts said.
"We're changing things up so we bring more money into the club, so we can invest in recruitment, retainment and development of our people both football and netball, and around the club ... and also so we can make significant infrastructure improvements."
Roberts said the club is also pouring significant resources into its junior netball and football programs.
And, in rebuilding its player base for the 2024 season, Laharum's recruiting team is already in full swing.
"Our recruiting efforts are looking very, very positive at this early stage," Roberts said.
"So if you're looking at Laharum next year, I think you can expect to see a significant improvement on field in all grades of football and netball."
Rebuilding Laharum's volunteer base was also identified by Roberts as key to establishing the club's sustainability.
"If you've ever played for our club or have ever had much to do with it, we're knocking on your door and asking you to get back involved," said Roberts.
"I think once you play for our club, or you are involved in the club, you fall in love with Laharum and you are a Laharum person from that day forward.
"And the early fruits of doing that are coming to bear.
"There's many people that have come forward, that haven't necessarily been heavily involved with the club in recent years, but they're willing and excited to get back into it."
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.