The Edenhope Apsley Saints saw out the 2023 Horsham District Football and Netball League A grade netball season without a blemish to its record.
The Saints walked through 16 rounds of the regular season competition, and two final contests, all the while claiming regular blowout wins.
Key to Edenhope Apsley's success was the side's captain and star goal keeper, Sarah Burgess.
She was awarded the 2023 Michelle Mibus Medal for the league best and fairest, the leagues best opposition player and the Edenhope Apsley's A grade best and fairest.
"Emily had a standout season with many best on performances," said Edenhope Apsley A grade netball coach, Sarah Domaschenz.
"The way she conducts herself and plays within the spirit of the game is exceptional."
Domaschenz said Burgess, as captain, took on a more active role in developing the team and its game plan and structures.
"On court she was a leader and was able to bring out the best in all our players. She was pivotal in our defence line enabling those around her to improve weekly, especially our juniors," Domaschenz said.
"She attended club functions, ran a clinic for our juniors and took junior and senior trainings when available."
Domazchenz also praised Burgess for her commitment despite being based in Adelaide.
"Her commitment to travelling from Adelaide, attend club functions, call or message our team weekly, speak with all players and to our wider community has made her a valuable contributor to our club," Domaschez said.
For Edenhope Apsley's senior football team, Harrison Evans starred with a consistent season roving around the Saints' ruck.
A new addition to the Saint's clubrooms in 2023, Evans, a former Kongorong football from the Mid South Eastern Football League, was an injection of speed and energy in the contest.
He earned plenty of processions and clearances for the Saints during the year.
Evans played in all 17 of the Edenhope Apsley's 2023 games, he kicked seven goals and was named among the Saint's best nine times.
