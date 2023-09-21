Increased road traffic and more children in the CAD during the next two weeks of school holidays need drivers to be more aware and take care in and out of towns and cities.
Horsham Police urged drivers to be aware of the risks and take additional precautions during this busy time.
September school holidays coincide with Operation Scoreboard, which runs for four days from midnight Thursday, September 28 to midnight Sunday, October 1, 2023.
"Police will be highly visible and enforcing across the state to reduce road trauma and positively influence road user behaviour," Acting Sergeant Mitchell Gallop said.
There will be zero drink and drug driving tolerance over AFL Grand Final weekend, and motorists should expect to be tested while on the roads.
"Last year during Operation Scoreboard, police detected 436 drivers for alcohol and drug driving offences, with 123,568 alcohol and drug tests conducted by police across five days," he said.
Police will target speeding and distracted drivers heading out to regional areas on high-risk rural roads and highways.
"Police are appealing to motorcyclists engaging in on and off-road recreational riding this weekend to take extra care, check your bike before riding, always wear appropriate safety gear and ride to your ability," he said.
