Trainers delivered a steady stream of winners during the past three race meets at Horsham, highlighted by the back-to-back wins of Dunach Fireball for Avoca's Ian Robinson.
"He is the best pup I've had in the last twenty years," Robinson said of Dunach Fireball.
Following a flashy second play in the GRV VIC BREEDERS Maiden Series final on September 5, the pup posted dominant wins on September 12 and 19 with times of 23:17 and 23:20sec over 410m.
The Fullerton and Hartigan teams were also successful at the September 12 meeting, She's All Grace landing the money for the Redcliff team working her way through the field hitting the line in a close three way go to win in 23:90 sec.
Kracken Ace speared the lids for the Hartigan team (Horsham) from the wide draw and made every post a winner stopping the in a smart 23:47 sec.
September 15 saw the club running in the Friday timeslot and it was Ivy's Joy for Murtoa's Heather Baxter, who pushed through really hard entering the corner to take the lead and gave nothing else a chance winning comfortably in 23:37 sec.
Team Fullerton struck once again with Elite Blazer, stepping up to the 485m; Blazer jumped straight to the front and gave nothing else a look in winning in a dominant 27:46 sec.
Racing returns on Tuesday, September 26.
