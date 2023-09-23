A strong season in a struggling team has seen Laharum Demons stalwart, Brett Ervin rewarded with the senior football best and fairest award at the clubs presentation night.
Ervin captained the Demons team through all but one of the side's 2023 HDFNL games and when he played, he only missed the teams best twice.
According to Laharum's 2023 senior football coach, Hamish Roberts, Ervin is the heart and soul of the Demon's football group.
"In my opinion has been the best backman in the league for the last 10 years," Roberts said.
"He's courageous in the way that he plays, the boys absolutely adore him.
"He's been extremely loyal, he gets clubs chasing him every single year and gets big bucks thrown at him, but he's stuck with the club.
"He's genuinely one of the most loved people Laharum."
Laharum's A grade netballers had a very different season to the club's footballers, as a team packed with some of the league's top talent only could only be be beat by the undefeated Edenhope Apsley.
Caitlin Story, Olivia Jones and Courtney Taylor all polled well for Laharum in the league vote, but it was Emalie Iredell who took out the club's own best and fairest.
As Laharum's first choice goal defence, Iredell made hard work for oppositions' offensive players in combination with her defensive partner, Bec McIntyre.
A common sight at the Cameron Oval netball court when Laharum's A graders are on court is Iredell grabbing McIntyre to give her all the leverage to pressure.
Iredell played 17 games for Laharum in 2023 and was a regular in the side's best players.
