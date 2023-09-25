Have you ever dreamt of assembling your very own science fiction fantasy army primed and ready to march into battle at your command?
Then Warhammer may be for you.
Horsham Warhammer is holding a 'come and try event' at Haven Hall on Saturday, October 21.
The club's events co-ordinator, Joshua Sykes, is inviting new players, returning players and existing players that are new to the area to see what Warhammer is about.
"We want to provide a fun and friendly community that can cater to all ages and hobby interests," Mr Sykes said.
Mr Sykes has been a part of the Warhammer community for five years.
"A friend who had been playing and collecting since he was a kid showed up with some models and explained some of the history and I was hooked," he said.
"I love painting and seeing those models on the tabletop ... Also, no two games are ever the same."
Mr Sykes describes Warhammer 40,000 as a game of tactical thinking, but victory can hang on the luck of the dice.
"Each person musters an army of models that they build & paint themselves," he said.
"Victory is decided by moving your models across the board, fighting your enemy and completing missions."
At Horsham Warhammer's Come and Try day, the club will be hosting demo games with the most popular formats of Warhammer.
A hobby Corner will be set up with free access to paints and accessories to build and paint your own free model.
And, a door prize draw will be held with entrants having the chance to win one of two starter kits, donated by Horsham Toyworld.
"The event is free but any donations are greatly appreciated and will go to expanding the club's equipment," Mr Sykes said.
While the social aspect of table top gaming took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Sykes said the hobby has stayed strong as members were able to build and paint their armies from the safety of their own home.
Now, what was small groups of Warhammer players has come together to make Horsham Warhammer what it is today.
"Our group is built on a couple of key fundamentals, you need players to play and everyone is new once," he said.
"A lot of our members have been playing in some shape or form for over 10-15 years, they remember the importance and impact their mentors had on them and we try to emulate that.
"At our core, we are all nerds doing nerdy things so the more the merrier. We want to take the time to create a space that everyone and anyone can feel welcome."
Mr Sykes encourages people of all ages to come down to the event.
"Tabletop gaming is for all ages as there are so many aspects of the hobby," Mr Sykes said.
"Some enjoy building and painting their models while others are only interested in playing.
"The games themselves involve critical thinking, imagination, math and decision making which is great for school aged kids and older."
If parents want to discover more about Warhammer, they can check out the Warhammer alliance website.
