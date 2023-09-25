The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Warhammer holding 'come and try' day at Haven Hall

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:53am, first published September 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you ever dreamt of assembling your very own science fiction fantasy army primed and ready to march into battle at your command?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.