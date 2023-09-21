A recent spike in vandalism and graffiti at Horsham Skate Park is costing the municipality thousands of dollars and hindering the continued development of the precinct.
Shade sails have been damaged and signage bent, but the vile use of graffiti is of sharp concern for HRCC and the police.
Recently, the park was closed for an entire day to enable the graffiti, in the form of abhorrent language and Nazi symbols, to be properly removed.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said it was disappointing that such a popular community asset had been abused so badly.
"The unfortunate fact of attacks on this scale is that the community wears the bill, with these incidents costing the Council thousands of dollars to remove," she said.
"It is disheartening that vandals continue to lower the reputation of the skate park which families with small children use.
"The time and money that is being spent cleaning the Skate Park up means there is less available to make improvements there," Cr Gulline said.
Police regularly conduct patrols at the skate park and the surrounding parkland.
Cr Gulline said HRCC planned to introduce enhanced CCTV at the site.
"This will better equip the police to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.
"The CCTV camera rollout is about giving the skate park back to the community, and I make no apology for that," she said.
