The Greater Western Victoria Rebels boasted four selections across Talent League Boys and Girls teams of the year on Wednesday night.
Horsham's AFL hopeful Joel Freijah was named on the wing of the star-studded the squad alongside South Warrnambool product George Stevens and Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool).
Stevens was named captain of the Boys Team of the Year, while Lual was one of six on the interchange.
Stevens finished with 16 votes in the count for the Morrish Medal, two votes shy of Colby McKercher (Tasmania Devils) and Patrick Hughes (Geelong Falcons).
Freijah, Lual and Stevens are now focused on the 2023 AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.
The draft combine will bring together 61 of the most talented draft-age male footballers.
