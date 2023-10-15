In a strong season for Harrow Balmoral, 2023 saw the senior football side claim regular dominant victories and by the end of the season, the Southern Roos were lifting the senior football premiership.
In a team so full of high quality players with buckets of experience, it can be hard to stand out, but Nick Pekin showed his class as a leader and earned the side's 2023 Best and Fairest medal.
Pekin stepped away from coaching the Southern Roos in 2023 to make way for Jai Thompson to take the helm, but his impact on the games was far from gone.
He played 16 games for Harrow Balmoral through the year, kicked 51 goals and was named best 13 times.
Pekin could feature all over the ground for the Southern Roos, and with his ability he drew plenty of attention from opposition players, but few could match it with him.
Pekin placed third in the Dellar Medal vote count for the HDFNL's best and fairest, while his teammates, Thompson, William Plush and Simon Close also featured in the top 10.
Read also: Eagles swoop on former premiership coach
Contrasting to the senior football team's season, Harrow Balmoral's A grade netballers struggled to find fortune in 2023, but that was not unexpected for a side targeting the development of its young playing group.
Among that playing group, Febey McClure was the standout and earned the Southern Roos A grade best and fairest for the season.
McClure played in 14 games for the Southern Roos and was named best in seven.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.