Horsham Plaza has adopted a Jurassic Park theme for the September holidays complete with T Rex, sound effects, and lighting.
The giant creature and his friends are popular face-painting subjects , with children lining up to have their favorite dinosaurs painted on their faces.
Mirror making and crafts are popular; supplies are provided for the take-home items.
There's plenty for adults to do with the Horsham Orchid Club display on show as they prepare for their Spring Show on the first weekend of October in the Maydale Pavilion at the showgrounds.
Orchid Club member Joy Scott said she'd been busy handing out posters for the Spring Show so they're hoping for a big crowd to see the hundreds of blooms on display and learn how to cultivate and grow orchids.
