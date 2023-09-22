The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Plaza has turned into a fun-filled holiday destination for the school holidays.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Plaza has adopted a Jurassic Park theme for the September holidays complete with T Rex, sound effects, and lighting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.