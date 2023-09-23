The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
KLU named King the club's 2023 senior football best and fairest

By John Hall
Updated September 23 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 6:00pm
Kaniva Leeor United named Billy King as the side's 2023 senior football best and fairest at the club's best and fairest night.

