Kaniva Leeor United named Billy King as the side's 2023 senior football best and fairest at the club's best and fairest night.
King was a standout playing most of his year on the wing for a Cougars line up that surprised some in 2023.
Speaking at the club's presentation, Kaniva Leeor United coach, Jonno Hicks, spoke of King's impact on the Cougars playing group.
"I'm not sure the group realises just how lucky we are to have someone of Billy's quality as a person or a footballer in the team," Hicks said.
"He has a real desire to win and improve the team and his teammates, and does everything he can to make that happen.
"His leadership both on and off the field, coupled with his great attitude and football skills makes him someone that is universally admired and respected by his teammates and everyone at the club."
Hicks said King took on a huge preseason ahead of the 2023 season and has maintained a strong workload through the year.
"His year on the wing for us was fantastic," Hicks said.
"[King] was fantastic with his workrate both helping out in defence and providing a real attacking outlet to move the ball forward."
King played in all 16 of Kaniva Leeor United's 2023 games and his consistent high quality brand of football was evident in that he polled best and fairest votes in all but one game.
