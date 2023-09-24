A leader be example, Jeparit rainbow named the club's A grade netball coach, Penny Fisher as her team's 2023 best and fairest at the club's presentation night.
Despite a hesitancy to take the court in 2023, Fisher played all 15 games for the Storm.
"I really didn't know if I would play at all this year, [that is] the reason I felt confident enough to coach on my own," Fisher said.
"However, as it turned out after completing preseason my body was feeling pretty good so I thought I'd try and give it another year.
"My role and focus this year was very different to what I have experienced in the past and I thoroughly enjoyed working with a group of girls so willing and eager to learn.
"This gave me some extra drive to try and keep up with them."
Fisher was a force in the Storm's midcourt as she challenged opposition players attempting to escape their defensive end, as well as directed the young players around her as the side attempted it's own offensive pushes.
"I believe when you are surrounded with the right people, you are able to play and be at your best so I thank my team for carrying me through and allowing me to still play some good netball alongside of them," Fisher said.
Thomas Clarke was the Storm footballer who was awarded the senior football best and fairest.
As a new recruit for Jeparit Rainbow after having played 2022 in the Essendon District Football league, Clarke slotted into his new side well according to coach, Scott Driscoll.
"Tom had a really consistent season, he had an immediate impact on the group with strong leadership, clean skills with great agility and poise," Driscoll said.
Read also: Undermined: Mining process questioned
"He is a great leader who helped set the standard and a clear communicator who remained incredibly coachable with a desire to be better and ensure he was executing his role."
In the 2023 season, Clarke played 18 games for the Storm and was named best in 12 of them.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.