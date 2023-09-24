The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Jeparit Rainbow awarded Penny Fisher and Thomas Clarke best and fairest

John Hall
By John Hall
September 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A leader be example, Jeparit rainbow named the club's A grade netball coach, Penny Fisher as her team's 2023 best and fairest at the club's presentation night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.