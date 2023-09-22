The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Rupanyup Panthers award Mitchell Gleeson and Georgia Kramm's seasons

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Strong seasons for both Rupanyup's A grade netball team and senior football team were celebrated at the club's presentation where the Panther's standout players were awarded with their team's best and fairests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.