Strong seasons for both Rupanyup's A grade netball team and senior football team were celebrated at the club's presentation where the Panther's standout players were awarded with their team's best and fairests.
The Panthers' A grade netball side were the surprise package of the 2023 HDFNL season.
Bolstered by big name recruits the side climbed from its 11th place finish in the 2022 season to take be fighting in a preliminary final for a spot in the 2023 decider.
Georgie Kramm was one of those recruits and after her strong season, she was awarded the club's A grade best and fairest.
"Georgia had an exceptional year," said Rupanyup Panthers A grade netball coach, Georgie Hiscock.
"It's a credit to Georgia considering it is her first full season back from an Achilles injury.
"Georgia stepped up when I was injured both in a leadership position and at trainings helping me out when I was unable to demonstrate drills and she provided direction on the court.
"Georgia embraced her new club this year from the very first training session and went out of her way to get to know the Rupanyup club people."
Unsurprisingly, Rupanyup's senior football award went to the same stand out player that claimed the HDFNL's Toohey Medal, Mitchell Gleeson.
"Mitch was our ruckman this year and had a really consistent year," said the Rupanyup Panthers senior football coach, Braydon Ison.
"He's loved by everyone on and off the field.
"He had a big pre season that set him up for the year, and he didn't miss a game."
Throughout Gleeson's season, he only missed the teams top six twice, and on one occasion, he still polled three league votes.
