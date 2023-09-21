It's a brave new world for me this week, as the house my mum and dad built and filled with love, now belongs to a beautiful young couple.
My road trips up and back to Nhill to hang out at mum's place have come to an end which makes the reality of my conversion to an orphan much less opaque.
Preparing mum's home for sale has been a time of honouring my parents and soaking in the spirit of a precious place mum absolutely adored.
Mum was so happy in her kitchen and garden that being within the same walls and surrounded by her trees and flowers has been part of the grieving and healing process for me.
To know that a young couple have chosen to build their lives from that home base is a wonderful gift to my family.
I know that they will need to make big changes and they certainly have my blessing, as we all want the freedom to express ourselves in our own homes -not to mention how outdated 30-year-old paint and carpet can seem.
On my last evening at mum's place, I filmed her courtyard at sunset and shared it with my siblings.
When my younger brother responded with, "The end of an era" I realised that I was in a completely different headspace to him.
I feel very much that it is a bright new beginning, and I know mum would be glad.
Besides, I hit the jackpot this week when I had a serious rummage through the box of mum's videos and found pure gold.
Not only is there one of mum's 60th Birthday Party where family and friends delivered tear jerking speeches, but I have laughed my way through the Piggery Lane Players' Music Hall production in which mum and I performed, plus the 1986 re-opening of Nhill's Community Centre.
Priceless.
We watched my mum tall and thin again, wearing a tiny blue satin costume in her forties, singing in a trio who performed Andrews Sisters hits.
It was a revelation to her granddaughters, as was the seventeen and stick thin tap dancing and singing me.
The bit where I come on stage wearing a curtain and playing the part of a Persian Princess was beyond price.
