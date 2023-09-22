Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on McPherson Street Horsham, near the Showgrounds at about 11.08am today, Friday, September 22.
Traffic is impacted by the crash and drivers are advised to avoid the area as emergency services attend the scene.
The area is a high-volume traffic area with the Horsham Show beginning this evening, people are asked to be patient and use other entrances or entry points if they need to access the grounds.
Horsham Police said they are still on the scene and will have more details later today.
Horsham police issued a warning earlier this week to drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads during school holidays and the Horsham Show this weekend.
For police attendance in a non-emergency call 131 444 or triple zero in an emergency
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.