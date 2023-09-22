The Wimmera Mail-Times
Two vehicle crash on McPherson is causing delays

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:04pm
Two car crash on McPherson Street Horsham. Picture by John Hall
Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on McPherson Street Horsham, near the Showgrounds at about 11.08am today, Friday, September 22.

