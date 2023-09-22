Wimmera AFL export Matt Rosa has become the Essendon Football Club's new talent and operations manager, following the departure of long-time recruiting boss Adrian Dodoro.
Essendon announced on September 19 that Dodoro would "step back" from his current role after the November national draft.
Matt Rosa, who played 207 games for West Coast and Gold Coast, will then become manager.
After retirement as a player, Rosa joined the Eagles' coaching team for two seasons; more recently, he was the general manager of Peel Thunder FC in the WAFL, which is the Fremantle Dockers alignment club.
Rosa said he was excited about the opportunity at the Bombers.
"After going through a thorough process, it is clear there is a strong commitment to do the hard work required to set up a period of sustained success. I'm looking forward to being part of that journey," Rosa said.
"This is a great opportunity for me and I'm excited to be able to build upon a talented young list and help this Club strive for success. Essendon is a special club with a rich football history and my family and I are excited to be part of its future."
Essendon chief executive Craig Vozzo said Rosa was an excellent fit for the club.
"Matt is a high-quality person and leader, and he has worked extremely hard to prepare himself for this important role," he said.
"He has done the hard yards to develop a broad skillset and expertise. We are excited to have Matt on board to lead our Talent, List Strategy and Operations functions moving forward and we look forward to welcoming him, Hayley and their three children to the club."
