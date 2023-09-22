Emergency services are responding to the second two-vehicle crash in less than an hour and a half on Friday, September 22.
The crash occurred on Dimboola Road between the Horsham Motel and KFC just before 12.30pm
Earlier in the day, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on McPherson Street near the Horsham Showgrounds about 11am.
Police urged drivers to take extra care during school holidays, which coincide with football finals and agricultural shows which will increase traffic on the roads.
The Horsham Show runs from 5-10pm on September 22 and 10am-10pm on September 23, bringing more foot traffic to McPherson Street
If you need police attendance please call 131 444 if it nor an emergency and triple zero in an emergency.
