Veteran jockey Dean Yendall is scheduled to return to competitive racing following a short stint on the sidelines.
Yendall fractured his collarbone after an untimely fall at the Colac jumpouts on Friday, August 31, requiring surgery.
The injury comes just 12 months after returning from a career-threatening injury - a fractured C2 and C3 vertebrae - following a race fall at Terang in December 2021 that saw him spend eight months on the sidelines.
Yendall is slated to ride in four races in Warrnambool on Monday, September 25, in races two, three, six and eight.
The veteran hoop is keen to return to full fitness in time to ride Paul Preusker's stable star Steparty in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) on Saturday, October 14.
Yendall said the three-year-old colt is the best horse he has ever ridden.
