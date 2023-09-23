The 145th Annual Horsham Agricultural Show 2023 program kicked off on Friday, September 22, with perfect weather and a fun-filled family atmosphere.
The Sensory Room is featured again with the addition of teepees for even more quiet spaces for those needing a break from noise and excitement. Families and individuals are welcome to take a break and enjoy the show.
The more adventurous climbed aboard the hair-raising rides, but the show also provided for all ages with cups and saucer rides and merry-go-rounds for tots very popular.
A variety of show food was offered with hot dogs and fairy floss big favourites.
The show continues Saturday, September 23 - featuring the all-new Horsham Show After Dark in Stable One on Saturday night.
"This year, we have new exhibits and all the previous favourites, as well as having a focus on fun," Horsham Show event manager Andrea Cross said. "We have an educational component with an interactive wool display, a milking machine, the primary school age program featuring the Picasso Cows from Edenhope and blade shearing demonstrations."
