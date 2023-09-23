Two leading experts will lead an open conversation today about the Voice to Parliament.
Dylan Clarke and Professor Andrew Gunstone will lead the conversation today, Saturday September 23 from 1 pm to 2.30 pm at Wimmera Campus Auditorium 289 Baillie Street Horsham.
Mr Clarke is the Chair of the Barengi Gudjin Land Council and former SBS Producer, Project Facilitator and First People Assembly.
Professor Gunstone is the Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor Reconciliation Federation University Australia.
Both are leading experts in reconciliation.
The public is welcome to attend and participate in an open conversation in the lead up to the Referendum vote on October 14, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.