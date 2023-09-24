The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Danny and Suzie Smith Ready for Thrilling Speedway Season

By Dean Thompson
September 25 2023 - 9:00am
Clear Lake farmers Danny and Suzie Smith have a huge motorsport season ahead of them in the upcoming season as they compete in two classes of Speedway throughout Spring and out into Autumn 2024 as they line up in fields of Super Sedans and Unlimited Sedans across Victoria and interstate.

