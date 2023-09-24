Clear Lake farmers Danny and Suzie Smith have a huge motorsport season ahead of them in the upcoming season as they compete in two classes of Speedway throughout Spring and out into Autumn 2024 as they line up in fields of Super Sedans and Unlimited Sedans across Victoria and interstate.
The Smiths have purchased a car from Tasmanian competitor Corey Smith and also Danny has taken on a leadership role with the Victorian Speedway Council Unlimited Sedan category in this short off season which began in May.
The car has a lot more kick in the engine and the design and set up advantages his car of last season did not have, and Danny is looking forward to being a little extra competitive when racing resumes in the new Pontiac GTO shelled race car powered by a 366ci race engine.
"Last season we improved on the previous year's results," he said.
"We finished in the top five in the Unlimited Victorian title, and we had podium results at other event's along the way.
"We competed mostly in South Australia with the Super Sedans and in Unlimited Sedans we raced across Victoria as far as the Latrobe Valley and the Northeast of the state."
SPORT:
Smith believes the team can emulate last year's results.
"We are aiming for more podium consistency in the Unlimiteds and frequent top tens in Super Sedans in Victoria with a strong showing at the Victorian title at Mildura," he said.
"I am also working in a leadership capacity for the Unlimited Sedans and are excited with the continued development of the class.
"We will get to compete at Blue Ribbon Raceway Kalkee as part of this classes racing and will head to tracks such as Redline in Ballarat and Rushworth and Swan Hill also, including the Unlimited Sedan Victorian title event."
The team secured some fresh local support and kept some of last seasons supporters also.
"Speedway can be a selfish sport; we are individuals competing and having a tonne of fun on the dirt track," he said.
"We have to give supporters an experience they do not normally have, and we have to promote their business and find customers for them.
"We can bring our race car with eye popping decal that displays business involvement to functions as a centre piece of the event, where perhaps people can experience what it is like to sit in one of these beasts, we can come to places of work for promotional use, we can offer relaxing night's at the racetrack covered by us and many more opportunities for supporters. We are open to any conversation."
At 'Warren Downs' farm the property the pair own and operate, they have been busy with barley, wheat, hay, and meat harvesting and tackling the challenges that the weather has constantly brought to the Wimmera in recent years.
Suzie said speedway was a way after many hard days in the fields to enjoy life a little differently than others.
"The work on a farm doesn't stop just because of rain or flooded paddocks," she said.
"We certainly do not get to relax in the pool on a Tuesday if its thirty-five degrees either.
"We work hard and provide great product to our customers, and we enjoy our racing family for those hours we can get off the farm. We have made great friends around South Australia and Victoria especially and look forward to making many more in the upcoming trips we make.
"We have not fully committed to our possible interstate trips as yet, however Queensland, New South Wales and possibly Tasmania race dates are in mind for this season, along with our Victorian racing."
Danny and Suzie would like to welcome new supporters GE Concreting Wimmera Bearings, and Elders Horsham.
The team look's forward to representing these businesses through the season and working together for any promotional needs.
The team would also like to thank Lucas Roberts of Insane Chassis. Lucas built the car and has been offering technical support to Danny.
They join returning supporters The Nati Pub in Natimuk, BevanArt Signs and Graphics, Wimmera Mallee Ag, DMT Sports Media and Warren Downs Farm.
The team thanks these supporters for their contributions last season and for the year ahead.
On October 7, the team are looking forward to a local event in Natimuk and will be displaying at least one and possibly two of their race cars at the Natimuk Pub which will be a destination for many people on Bathurst weekend due to a Bike ride event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.