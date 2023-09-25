Quantong residents have concerns with rural road maintenance are vital issues for the area during a community meeting with Horsham Rural City Council earlier this month.
The September 18 meeting at the Quantong Recreation Reserve was the township's first rural Community Conversation since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five Councillors and senior HRCC staff attended the meeting, where residents said road flood repairs are being undertaken, but finding arrangements is slowing the process.
One resident pointed out that some grading is taking place in Lanes Avenue, but would like this to be sealed.
This resident also suggested that speed limits should be standardised to 80km/h, instead of some roads being 80km/h and others being 100km/h.
Another resident indicated that Hutchinsons and Asplins roads are hazardous and O'Brees Road needs grading.
Other topics of discussion at the meeting included the maintenance of decommissioned channels, advocacy for passenger rail and the Urban Transport Study findings that an alternate truck route is a desirable option as opposed to a by-pass.
An outcome of the meeting was that the Council would work with VicRoads to conduct some community engagement on speed limits and explore turning lane options off the highway.
Another outcome is that the Council will proceed with declaring the Quantong Recreation Reserve a Neighbourhood Safer Place, as the location meets the associated requirements.
