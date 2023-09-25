About 20 people attended the conversation about The Voice referendum in Horsham on Saturday, September 23, at the Federation University auditorium in Baillie Street, Horsham.
It began with a Welcome to Country by Zerene Jaadwa and Katrina Beer, with guest speaker Professor Andrew Gunstone leading the conversation.
The public was invited to ask questions and hear from Professor Gunstone about his studies on reconciliation and his views on the Referendum scheduled for October 14.
"The one constant I have found is the amount of misunderstanding about the Referendum there is in the community," Professor Gunstone said.
"Some will vote NO regardless of what information is available to them, but many are undecided, and we hope to reach them."
Australians will vote YES or NO on October 14, 2023, on whether the Constitution should be changed to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Following the meeting of more than 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Leaders in 2017, the Uluru Statement from the Heart was established, calling for a First Nation's Voice. The Uluru Statement called for Voice, Treaty, and Truth.
"So much confusion has been created because the Referendum has been politicised, and this was never the intent," he said.
The Constitution took effect on January 1, 1901, and is the founding document that sets out how Australia is governed. The Constitution has a special status as it overrides all other laws and can't be changed by the parliament of the day.
However, while the Constitution enables parliament to create or change laws and legislation, the Constitution itself can only be changed through a referendum vote by the Australian people.
When establishing the Constitution, the First Nations People were not recognised as legal owners of Australia, so they were not included in the wording of the Constitution.
"It's a no-brainer for me," Ms Sue Pavlovich from Murtoa said. " It's a simple thing; it's a minor legislative amendment and will bring about a more inclusive Australia."
The Nationals Leader David Littleproud said recently, "The Voice will add another layer of bureaucratic red tape. Crucial questions remain unanswered."
Mr Littleproud said constitutional changes seeking to fully implement the Uluru Statement to propose a permanent 'Voice' would not be supported by The Nationals.
The Referendum on October 14 is a compulsory vote and, if successful, will make way for a group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people elected by Indigenous Australians to consider new laws that would affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Questions from members of the public on Saturday included the fear that some had about potential loss and obstructive actions regarding parliamentary processes.
These were disputed by Professor Gunstone, who said, "The Referendum was not about giving up seats in parliament or changing laws. Instead, it was about an advisory body to the parliament about issues affecting the First Nations people. The current system has not worked," he said.
The Nationals are also concerned about Labor's lack of detail, potential High Court Implications, and vague wording surrounding the responsibilities of the Voice.
