While all of Australia's big four banks have been celebrating super profits off the back of a record string of interest rate rises in 2022 and 2023 they haven't been able to avoid scrutiny over a tsunami of branch closures in the last five years.
Bank CEOs including the CBA's Matt Comyn, NAB's Ross McEwan, Westpac's Peter King and the ANZ's Shayne Elliott all appeared before a Senate inquiry into regional bank closures in Canberra last week.
To say that it was not a pleasant experience for any of them would be an understatement.
Committee chair Senator Matt Canavan and the other members of the community were unanimous in their surprise and disbelief that the big four, which have shed at least 677 regional and remote branches since 2017, do not consult with communities or even their own staff before announcements are made.
In the Wimmera, we've seen it play out many times.
In February, the last bank in Jeparit closed. The Bank of Melbourne closed its Horsham branch in February too.
A claim by the Australian Banking Association's Anna Bligh that the closures were the result of a "customer led" transition to online banking was refuted by one former bank worker who said staff were set "transitioning" targets by their employers.
One effect of this was to push the elderly, people for whom English was a second language and others who had difficulty navigating electronic banking out the door and onto their phones, other devices, and so called "smart" ATMs.
Another was to make staff complicit in the eventual closure of their own branches and, in many cases, the loss of their jobs.
The inquiry was told that a new non-enforceable branch closure protocol drafted by the banks did not even list bank staff as stakeholders.
While the inquiry's focus is on rural and regional communities the problem of branch closures is widespread. There has been a significant hollowing out of the branch network in the suburbs of many metropolitan areas and large regional centres.
The committee was told that the loss of a bank branch in a smaller country town, especially if it was "the last man standing", affected every other business in town as well as retail customers.
Loans and overdrafts could no longer be negotiated face-to-face and businesses that relied on the bank for cash and change had to seek alternative solutions.
CBA chief executive Matt Comyn defended the closures on the basis his bank had to maintain a level of profitability.
It is just over a month since CBA announced a net profit of $10.6 billion.
In May Westpac reported a 22 per cent increase in its six month net profit to $4 billion. NAB's net profit was $4.07 billion over the same period. ANZ, the smallest of the big four, came in slightly lower at $3.8 billion.
A recurrent theme in the questions put to the bank CEO's - and one which they appeared either reluctant or unable to address - was that given the massive taxpayer support they had received, with the government guaranteeing deposits ever since the GFC, shouldn't they have a "community obligation" included in their licences?
This would be eminently sensible. Banks are an essential service. They were recognised as such during the pandemic.
Surely, given the community has loyally supported the banking sector for generations, that loyalty should be reciprocated.
