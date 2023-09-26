Kaniva A&P Society's Louise Hobbs has won the 2023 Victorian Agricultural Society's Rural Youth Ambassador Award.
Representing the Wimmera Agricultural Society, Ms Hobbs will compete in the national finals next year as the Victorian representative.
The award is given to a 20-30-year-old with outstanding participation in their local community and show, acting as an ambassador for the agricultural shows movement.
READ MORE:
Ms Hobbs first entered the show at six years old and has been a steward in the photography section for the past ten years.
She is part of the Kaniva Show committee and coordinates their social media and marketing strategy.
Over the years, Ms Hobbs has volunteered with various community groups in Kaniva, including Girl Guides, Lions Club, Rotary Club and the Kaniva and Serviceton Shared Ministry.
The Rural Show Ambassador said it was an honour to the state award.
"All of the competitors do fantastic things in their show and the weekend has allowed me to create some great networks and develop new ideas to support our shows," she said.
Ms Hobbs is the first Kaniva representative to win the Rural Show Ambassador at the state level and has brought the award back to Wimmera for the first time in eleven years.
Previous winners for the Wimmera were Donald's Rose Harris in 2011 and Dimboola's Kate Cross in 2012.
"I have encouraged Louise and worked alongside her within our committee, she is an outstanding representative for Kaniva, the Wimmera Agricultural Societies Association and now Victorian Agricultural Shows," Kaniva A&P Society's Secretary Kaye Bothe said.
"Louise has exceptional skills in modern media and an ability to capture an audience. She is passionate about keeping rural ag shows alive and will be an excellent ambassador for Victoria."
Wimmera Agricultural Societies Associations secretary Andrea Cross said the award was a nod to the region's community spirit.
"Having the Wimmera represented at this level, is testament to the value of country shows in this region," she said.
"I just love that Louise is representing the Wimmera, particularly as Kaniva is hosting the 2024 Victorian Agricultural Conference."
Edenhope's A&P Society's Hayley Grigg represented the Western District Agricultural Society as one of six state finalists.
She was the first state finalist from Edenhope A&P Society to represent the Western District at the State Level.
"Overall it was a fantastic weekend and I was honoured to represent Edenhope and the Western District at such an elite level," she said.
"It was a great opportunity and I encourage everyone to give it a go."
For more information on the Victorian Agricultural Show Ambassador program, visit http://www.vicagshows.com.au/ambassador-awards or contact your local show committee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.