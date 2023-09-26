Results of the recent survey of the new Blinkay Parking Meter System in Horsham's CAD were debated at the Horsham Rural City Council's September meeting in front of an almost full gallery of 19 community members.
Mayor Robyn Guilline said on Tuesday, September 26, community feedback was the foundation of the changes.
"The survey has highlighted some of the issues people were experiencing, and these have been taken into account.
"Horsham has had paid parking for decades so this is not new to the community, but the new system involved a number of changes, and we were aware it would take time to iron out some of the issues."
HRCC chief executive Sunil Bhalla said due to the survey and community feedback, the Blinkay Parking Meter System would remain but with sweeping changes to make it easier to use and would include 30 minutes of free parking for those using a metered 20-hour park.
In addition, the council would introduce 30-minute free unmetered parking to four bays at the Post Office, an increase in 58 all-day parking bays, and 30 four-hour parking bays.
There is no charge for people with accessible parking permits, and the relocation and installation of additional meters will reduce the distance people walk to access meters.
Two new long vehicle parks in Ward Street will be added for vehicles with caravans, and the meters will be adjusted to lessen the operational time.
"The decision to retain the Blinkay Parking Meter System was based on a recognised churn ensuring parking availability for shoppers and visitors, and it generated income for upkeep on the CAD," Mr Bhalla said.
"Council had to consider the cost of breaking the contract with the supplier and the risk to our reputation if we broke the contract with the supplier too."
No paid parking in the CAD would incur a loss of revenue of $1.1 million over five years based on the 2023-24 budget.
"Parking income, minus expenses, is placed in a reserve and funds the upkeep of the CAD," he said.
"The council is also investigating other possible future improvements to the parking meters, including a tap-and-go pay card or a weekly, monthly, yearly permit," Cr Guilline said.
Council resolved in June 2021 to adopt a new Blinkay Parking Meter Plan in the CAD, which had been in operation since April 2023 for $735,359.00.
Council committed to a six-monthly review when the new system was installed, and it was carried out during September 2023, closing on Friday, September 8.
At that time, the council had received 1200 submissions, with an additional 895 signatures on a petition submitted by Kath Dumesny.
"We acknowledge the large amount of feedback we received, which has ensured our community is involved in shaping the future of parking in Horsham," the mayor said.
However, Cr Guilline had to remind gallery members that they were observers, not participants, and she would clear the gallery if they continued interrupting the speakers during discussions at the September 25 meeting..
Councillors Guilline, Redden, Flynn, and Power voted in favour of the recommendations.
Councilors Bowe, Haenel, and Ross voted against it.
