THE dedication and sacrifice of Victoria's police officers will be honoured by the Horsham residents on Friday, September 29, with National Police Remembrance Day.
A public service is scheduled for 10am at the Ss Michael & John's Catholic Church, 13 McLachlan Street, Horsham.
Held on September 29 every year, National Police Remembrance Day is a time when Victorians recognise the service of its dedicated officers and the dangers they face every day while protecting and serving our community.
READ MORE:
It also allows Victoria Police and the community to pay their respects to Victoria Police employees who have lost their lives over the last 12 months through illness or other circumstances.
The Blue Ribbon Foundation also holds Victoria's Blue Ribbon Day on the same date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.