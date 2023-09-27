The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Australian veterans answer the call for Operation Harvest Assist

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Operation Harvest Assist was created to fill a labour shortage in the agriculture industry in 2021. Thousands of backpackers were locked out of Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and farmers faced bumper crops with no labour for the harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.