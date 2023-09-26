Organisers of the Horsham and District Community Groups Expo, promise it will be bigger and better than ever this year.
Held in the Horsham Town Hall on Wednesday, October 4, more than 50 community groups will participate with a huge range of displays.
The community groups exhibiting will represent a wide range of interests and causes, from service organizations including Rotary and Lions and including Health service providers, sporting clubs, and arts and crafts.
The event provides an opportunity for members of the public to connect with the groups, learn about their initiatives, and potentially get involved.
Read More: Sweeping changes to Horsham CAD parking
Throughout the day there will be speakers and exhibitors sharing their skills and passions. It is an opportunity to learn new skills, watch a sports demonstration, learn about services and opportunities.
For convenience, a bus will ferry people from the Park Drive Car Park to the Town Hall so everyone can attend with ease.
Tea and coffee will be available and a food van will be on-site for snacks and light refreshments.
The event will be held on Wednesday, October 4 from 10am to 4pm.
For more information, please call 0422 509 796 or email organisers at president@horshamu3a.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.