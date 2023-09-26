The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham and District Community Expo returns with 54 exhibitors

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 27 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
U3A Expo October 4 2023. File phopto
Organisers of the Horsham and District Community Groups Expo, promise it will be bigger and better than ever this year.

