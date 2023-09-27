Ambulance, a word borrowed from the French, originally meant a mobile field hospital following an army.
The earliest known ambulance service is the St John Ambulance Association, which can trace its origins back to the time of the Crusades.
In 1891 the St John Association set up first-aid training sessions in the Horsham Working Men's College at 14 Roberts Avenue to train both men and women in the basics of emergency first-aid.
Horsham Hospital's Committee of Management realised that not everyone was capable of transporting themselves to hospital and they commissioned coachbuilders, H & F Bradshaw, to construct a light wagonette to carry patients to the hospital.
It arrived in October 1914 and Mrs Rushbrook, a livery stable owner, offered to supply the horse and driver for all 'benevolent cases' at no charge.
All others were charged five shillings.
In 1916 a Civil Ambulance Service sprang up around a group of interested people in Melbourne to cater for increasing demand for patient transport to hospitals.
It was split off from the St John's Ambulance Service and relied solely on public subscription and financial support from councils as the State Government refused to contribute.
By 1923 it was clear that Horsham's horse-drawn ambulance was not very satisfactory.
It was housed at the Fire Station in Pynsent Street and they wanted their space back.
Moreover, despite its rubber tyres and springs, the ride on Wimmera's roads was very rough.
The Civil Ambulance Service was proposing to establish up to 30 regional motorised ambulance centres throughout Victoria to be funded by a subscription model.
The vehicles were to be supplied, fully equipped, to each centre by virtue of a bequest from benefactor, Edward Wilson, the late proprietor of 'The Argus' newspaper.
The hospital's management committee took up this offer and in October 1925 Horsham's first motorised ambulance, a 1925 Dodge van with a 'C' cab, arrived.
The vehicle was free but its registration, insurance and maintenance costs were borne by the committee.
For 20 years the ambulance was driven by a volunteer, Jock Balderston, who worked at Young's garage, where the ambulance was stored.
The number of subscribers was small at first and from 1927 the committee was aided by annual donations of £25 from the both Horsham Borough and the Wimmera Shire Councils.
By 1936 the committee realised the old ambulance needed to be replaced.
They chose a 1936 Dodge, which they painted white to reduce the effects of the Wimmera sunlight.
A few weeks later, rushing towards a person hit by a train near Pimpinio, the tail-shaft of the Dodge snapped and caused a roll-over.
While the ambulance suffered broken windows and a few dents, the police constable in the rear of the ambulance, fared somewhat worse but did recover in hospital.
The driver, the doctor and the nurse had a few cuts and bruises but were able to walk away.
A new Dodge three-berth ambulance was delivered in August 1947.
However, it was found that the suspension was far too stiff for the comfortable transfer of sick or injured patients and modifications had to be made in Horsham.
A new volunteer driver, William 'Taff' Morson indicated that the work involved had now grown beyond a volunteer position.
The hospital committee agreed and in 1948 set up the ambulance to be controlled directly by the hospital and for the ambulance to be housed there.
In November Doug Nicks was appointed as a paid driver.
Then, in March 1949 an ambulance station and garage costing £150 was constructed on hospital grounds in Baillie Street, just west of Read Street.
In February 1951, Horsham's sole ambulance attended a horrific accident between a train and a loaded bus on the Dimboola Road.
Eleven people died.
The accident left many first responders badly affected.
In November of that year control of the ambulance service was handed over from the hospital's Committee of Management to a separate body.
The official name of the service was initially 'The Horsham and District Ambulance Service', then changed to 'The Wimmera District Ambulance Service'.
The number of patients transported by the Horsham service around this time was typically 12 per month, almost all of whom were subscribers.
Non-subscribers paid a fee based on the actual cost of the service.
Part two of this article will explore the rapid growth of the service under a new superintendent and the eventual consolidation of all ambulance services into the current organisation, 'Ambulance Victoria'.
