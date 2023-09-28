It's AFL Grand Final Parade Day and time to warm up for the big clash at 'The G' between the Pies and the Lions with a family day out at the Horsham Racing Centre.
There's plenty of local representation throughout the afternoon, with Rod Carberry gearing up four runners, Aaron Dunn (3), Justin Lane (2) and Janet Exell (2).
In-form drivers like Michael Bellman, Jackie Barke and Declan Murphy will be kept busy with engagements in most races.
The fast class event and final leg of the quaddie is race eight, the $9000 Carbine Chemicals Pace - HRV form analyst Rob Auber shares his thoughts.
"Swizzlestick (1) has been competing through the strong Vicbred series and will find this a much easier assignment from the pole position.
"Banksofthemurray (2) is a talented type racing well and from the draw is one of the main winning chances.
"Both Jillibyjacksparow (9) and Illawong Awesome (8) are racing well, have nice trailing draws and expect them to be finishing hard late.
The Aaron Dunn stablemates Mykorona (6) and You Beauty (7) are tough types and can make their presence felt, whilst Jilliby Jay See (4) and Hes All Torque (5) are first four hopes."
"The nine-race program kicks off at 12:27pm and the weather forecast is a sunny 28 degrees so don't forget the all-important slip, slop slap advice," Horsham HRC chief executive Jo Cross said. "If you can't make it to the track, all our races are streamed live and free on your device by the Trots Vision team."
It's free entry through the gates on Friday, and our readers will find full fields, form guides, selections and gear change information at www.harness.org.au.
Dress up in your favourite footy team colours, bring along the esky, picnic rug and hamper, then settle back on the lawns to cheer home your favourite horse, number, silks or driver throughout the afternoon's racing.
Handy 3yo filly Surfingmakescents appreciated a big drop back in class at Bendigo on Wednesday night and cruised to the line untouched to score a soft 15-metre victory in a rate of 1:57.2 for the 1650m journey.
Drawn gate five in a field of six, driver Kerryn Manning was content to sit outside the leader Karaoke Star (Daryl Douglas), given the moderate tempo set by the front-runner.
Manning clicked the reins at the 400m mark, and the daughter of Vincent NZ and Our Surfergirl immediately found another gear and scooted home in 27 seconds neat.
Surfingmakescents will head to Melton on October 7 for a heat of the Victoria Oaks, chasing a spot in the $150,000 Final the following week.
Manning made it a training/driving double in the following event with stablemate Ideal Assassin for owner/breeder Greg Betiol.
Drawn barrier four, the combo raced three wide around the first bend, then worked forward to the head of affairs with 1700m remaining.
From that point, the filly always looked the winner, so it panned out as the $1.80 favourite crossed the line 8m clear of the rest to notch up her fourth career victory.
Earlier in the night, Stawell trainer/driver Jason Ainsworth landed 8-year-old gelding Shadow Justice to take out the 1st heat of the Remember Rochester Trot for his partner/owner Natasha Raven.
The veteran squaregaiter came from well back in the field at the 600 with a well-timed run to score by 3m in a rate of 2.03.2 for the 2150m journey.
The seven-time winner will return to Bendigo next week for the $7000 Remember Rochester Final.
Naracoorte trainer Greg Scholfield continued his season's great results on September 23.
Scholfield saddled up two short-priced favourites, Rakero Storm ($1.65) and Hanging Fire ($1.15), and both came home as winners.
Rakero Storm was purchased from NZ as a six-start, one-race winner, but the four-year-old Bettors Delight mare has posted six wins from 15 starts this season.
Hanging Fire was also bought late last year after his maiden victory at Hamilton and has added another 12 wins this season.
With three months remaining of the 2023 racing season, Team Scholfield boasts a mighty 27 wins and 14 minor placings from 58 starters.
Ouyen hosted the second round of the time-honoured Northern Region Championships on Sunday, September 24, and three Wimmera/Grampians participants enjoyed success.
Armstrong trainer Leroy OBrien landed the quinella in an $8000 Combined 2&3YO Pace, courtesy of his youngsters, Im Sir Patrick (James Herbertson) and Tiny Dancer (Ellen Tormey).
Deep Lead owner/trainer Marnie Bibby made the winner's circle with her three-year-old filly Emjaybe in the $7000 Hilltop Motel Pace with Daryl Douglas in the sulky.
Young Horsham-based driver Ryan Backhouse celebrated a victory with All Da Rage in the $10,000 Mallee Racing Group Pace for Red Cliffs owner/trainer Andrew German.
They're off: Charlton (D) Monday, October 9; Swan Hill (N) Tuesday, October 17; Ararat Girls Night Out (N) Thursday, October 19.
