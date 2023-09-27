Father and son Tim and Lewis Hofmaier will be under the same roof for the AFL grand final between Collingwood and Brisbane, but that does not mean they will watch the game together.
"We'll probably watch it at home on separate TVs, and we have our own little room. It gets pretty loud," Tim said.
It was an anxious period for both as their respective teams made it through to the last Saturday in September.
Collingwood held on to a one-point win over GWS, whilst the Lions came from 23 points down at quarter-time to defeat Carlton.
It was pretty intense last week, with Collingwood playing on the Friday night [September 22] and having a close win. I was carrying on a fair bit at home," Tim said.
"Then I got to Saturday and watched him celebrate, so it was pretty good to see him get through as well."
Despite Tim's best efforts when Lewis was young, he supported the Lions as it was the club that his uncle supported.
"I tried brainwashing him when he was young and bought him all the merchandise. The guernsey's, scarves and hats, but he didn't really take to it, so he decided to barrack for Brisbane," Tim said.
Regarding the game on Saturday, Lewis believes the Lions will make it three wins over the Pies in 2023.
"I think our forwards have to perform and kick straight, as they've had the yips a bit throughout the year. But if they show up as they have in the finals so far, we should be right," Lewis said.
For Tim, he believes the backline holds the key to Collingwood's premiership chances.
"Our backline has been a strength all year."
The 2023 AFL grand final will be held on Saturday, September 16, with the opening bounce scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
