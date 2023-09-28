The NBL season kicks off tonight, and for the first time in the league's 44-year history, two sides will be captained by former Horsham players.
Former NBA forward Mitch Creek will lead the South East Melbourne Phoenix against traditional foes the Melbourne United at John Cain Arena.
Meanwhile, Shaun Bruce will captain the reigning champions - the Sydney Kings - when it travels to Illawarra to take on the Hawks.
Creek, 31, will look to stamp his authority on the competition early after being overlooked for the league's Most Valuable Player award in the 2022-23 season.
Despite being named in the All-NBL First Team, Creek finished third (80 votes) for the Andrew Gaze Trophy behind Sydney Kings' superstar Xavier Cooks (120 votes) and Perth's Bryce Cotton (96 votes).
Across 29 games, the former Horsham Hornet averaged a league-leading 23.4 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game, marking his best NBL season.
In the preseason, branded the NBL Blitz, Creek played limited minutes under the guidance of new coach Mike Kelly.
Less time for a more significant impact is the continued theme for Bruce, as he leads the Kings' title defence.
In the 2022-2023 season, Bruce, 32, saw a three-minute decrease in court time (16.1 minutes); however, he saw an increase in points-per-game and field goal percentage.
The veteran guard comes off a strong summer, earning All-NBL1 North Second Team honours with the Logan Thunder.
Bruce led from the front, spending an average of 35 minutes on the court, averaging 16 points, six rebounds an eight assists across 20 games.
The Kings have won the past two NBL championships but will have a tough time replacing Cooks and Dejan Vasiljevic, who signed with the NBA's Washington Wizards during the off-season.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix will look to import Tyler Cook, and later Alan Williams, for its first tilt at the title.
Mitch Creek is determined to fight his way back into the Boomers squad ahead of the Paris Olympics as he attempts to steer South East Melbourne Phoenix to a maiden NBL championship.
Creek is bullish on the Phoenix's title chances this season, declaring the new-look line-up has the potential to be a "very, very good team" under fresh coach Mike Kelly.
In the background, the flame of a Boomers recall still flickers.
Creek missed out on selection for the recent Basketball World Cup, which ended in disaster for Brian Goorjian's Australia as they missed the quarter-finals.
The swingman hasn't lost any passion for representing his country.
"Playing for Australia is still the No.1 thing for every young boy and girl ... and it's still on my board of what I'd like to participate in at some point again," Creek said.
"I'll continue to be the best version of myself and ... keep working at basketball.
"If I get selected then fantastic, but if not then I'll still support and watch all the games and enjoy seeing some of these extremely talented young men go out there and perform and put (Australia) on their shoulders."
After claiming bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, the Boomers finished 10th at the World Cup despite having a record nine NBA players on their roster.
"I feel for the Boomers, there's been a lot of backlash for the entire team," Creek said.
"It's never good to see a team not get the result they've all put so much time and effort into."
For now, Creek's immediate focus is on South East Melbourne's title quest after last season's finals play-in tournament defeat to the Perth Wildcats.
"I've got to focus on today and what this team needs of me and what these coaches and staff need from me to be the best organisation that we can be," Creek said.
Former CBL star Nathan Sobey will lead NBL franchise Brisbane Bullets as captain for the 2023-24 NBL season.
The experienced guard will look to lead the Bullets up the ladder, after finishing ninth with a 8-20 record during the 2022-23 season.
Sobey was appointed as captain by his coaches, including first-year Bullets head coach Justin Schueller, and teammates, with NBA champion Aron Baynes and Mitch Norton to support him in the leadership group.
The 33-year-old, who recently won a NBL1 title with Ipswich, said his elevation to the captaincy came with a lot of pride.
"Being able to be one of the leaders of a foundation club with so much history and so many NBL legends is really special," Sobey said. "To be able to have that role and represent the club means so much."
The Bullets open its season at home against the Adelaide 36ers tonight.
