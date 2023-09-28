Before the first bounce, head up to Wycheproof Centenary Park for the return of the Wycheproof King of the Mountain. Australia's toughest foot race challenges competitors to lug 60kg bags of wheat 1km to the summit of Mount Wycheproof - officially the world's smallest mountain. The day kicks off with the Riordan King of the Mountain 10-race meet starting at 9.45am with the Mountain Dash categories, followed by the Wheelbarrow Relays. The Riordan King and Queen of the Mountain races round out the competitive part of the day.