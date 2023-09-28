Stawell
Friday-Sunday
The Stawell Orchid Society Spring Show returns to the Stawell Entertainment Centre for a three-day festival. Regarded as the largest country orchid show in Victoria, the September 29-October 1 event showcases thousands of orchids of many species. It also features several different genera and is well with the effort to come along and have a look, with plants for sale.
Moonambel
September 29
Enjoy a boutique style ride with beautiful country views around the Pyrenees Ranges. Starting off from Summerfields Winery, the ride offers three ride lengths to suit all riders. For more information, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/rotaryclubofmaryboroughincvic.
Wycheproof
Septem 30
Before the first bounce, head up to Wycheproof Centenary Park for the return of the Wycheproof King of the Mountain. Australia's toughest foot race challenges competitors to lug 60kg bags of wheat 1km to the summit of Mount Wycheproof - officially the world's smallest mountain. The day kicks off with the Riordan King of the Mountain 10-race meet starting at 9.45am with the Mountain Dash categories, followed by the Wheelbarrow Relays. The Riordan King and Queen of the Mountain races round out the competitive part of the day.
Pomonal
Saturday-Sunday
Held with the Halls Gap Flower Show, the popular event will fill the Pomonal Hall across Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, from 9am to 4pm. Available to purchase will be native plants, bunches of native flowers and books all relevant to native plant gardening, flora and fauna.
Halls Gap
Sunday
With More than 70 stalls of local products and produce plus coffee and food vans, the Halls Gap market has something for everyone. The market runs from 9am-1pm. Bring a gold coin for donation at the gate going to the Halls Gap Primary School.
Great Western
October 7
In the backyard of the historic wine village of Great Western down a eucalypt covered laneway with no name you'll congregate at the back of Great Western's sourdough bakery for an evening of great local food and wine. This event is a collaboration between three local businesses: The Great Western Granary, Jody & Co Catering and Miners Ridge Wines. For more information, visit https://minersridge.com.au/wines/event-the-chef-the-baker-and-the-winemaker.
Halls Gap
October 15
Holden's of Age Car Club is holding a Show and Shine. All makes and models of cars and bikes are welcome. Entry gate takings donated to charity. Coffee van & food available on site.
