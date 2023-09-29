The Nhill Tigers celebrated the 2023 WFNL season on Friday, September 22, at its presentation night.
Key defender Frazer Driscoll stood out all season for the Tigers and claimed the senior football best and fairest.
After a challenging start, Nhill had strong wins over Warrack and Horsham before tight defeats to Stawell, the Giants and Burras to round out its season.
Driscoll played an important role in the Tigers' backline, often matching up with the opposition's best forward.
In 15 matches, Driscoll was named in the best on 13 occasions.
His consistency was acknowledged at the league presentation night, where he finished one vote behind Toohey Medallists Jake Robinson and Tom Eckel.
Driscoll was also named in the WFNL team of the year.
Nhill senior coach Trevor Albrecht was glowing in praise for Driscoll.
"He's a fabulous attacking centre-half-back. In all my time, even when I played, I don't think I've seen a centre-half-back attack like he does," Albrecht said.
"He's a tall, quick running player, and he's played in Darwin at the highest level. He deserves every accolade he gets, and he's a terrific young bloke too."
Lucas Dahlenburg finished runner-up in the best and fairest, as Josh Lees received the coaches award.
Ellen Bennett won the Tigers' best and fairest award in its first season back in A Grade.
Bennett returned to the club in the pre-season and had a consistent year in the mid-court.
Nhill finished with an 8-8 record in the regular season and clinched a finals berth.
Bennett played all 17 matches for the Tigers and featured in the best on six occasions.
At the WFNL presentation night on Monday, September 11, Bennett finished two votes behind Hatcher Medallist Abby Hallam.
Bennett was also named on the interchange in the team of the year.
In her first year with the club, defender Larnie Hobbs was runner-up.
Tess McQueen received the coaches award.
