Tuesday, September 26 marked the end of a 10-week program, but also the start of a life-long change.
About 25 participants graduated from the 2023 Daughters of the West program, facilitated by the Western Bulldogs Community Foundation and sponsored locally by Council and Horsham Priceline.
The program aims to empower women to make their health and wellbeing a priority by giving them the tools and knowledge.
Daughters of the West is open to women and those who identify as women, aged 18 and over who live or work in the West of Melbourne and Victoria.
The program will be starting again in July 2024.
If you are interested in getting involved in the program, please via https://www.westernbulldogs.com.au/foundation/about-us/expression-of-interest.
