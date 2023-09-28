The Stawell Warriors celebrated its 2023 WFNL season on Saturday, September 23, at its presentation night.
In a difficult season for Stawell, Sean Mantell was a pivotal piece in the midfield.
The Warriors lost its first four matches before it claimed four straight victories before its bye.
Stawell ultimately missed the finals, but Mantell responded after a few tough seasons with injury.
In 15 matches, Mantell featured in the best on 10 occasions and added two goals.
Mantell also earned a spot in the WFNL team of the year alongside Jackson Dark, Jarrod Stafford and joint Toohey Medalist and senior coach Tom Eckel.
Eckel praised Mantell for his resilience.
"Everyone was pretty happy to see Sean get the reward for the effort he's put in. He has struggled really badly with his hamstrings over the last four or five years," Eckel said.
It reached the point that Mantell considered retirement, with the midfielder only 30 years old.
"We managed to get him right with the pre-season that we did. It really worked for his soft tissue injuries.
"Once he got into the swing of things, he just dominated. Sean was a well-deserved winner, and I thought he had a great year.
Lisa Considine was one of the Warriors' most consistent players in 2023.
Alongside Lauren Homden in the defensive ring, Stawell conceded 615 goals in the regular season, only behind Horsham and Nhill.
Stawell finished third on the A Grade ladder with a 10-5 record before being knocked out in the first semi-final by Dimboola.
Considine also polled well in the league's Hatcher Medal with 21 votes, earning her a top-five finish and a place in the team of the year.
