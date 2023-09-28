Life is grand: Finding solace in the country amidst urban chaos

I escaped from the country for a couple of days last week to hideaway in a glorified tree house high above the city.
Looking down on a concrete jungle bathed in sunshine with barely a bird or bee to bring it to life, there was plenty of noise from traffic and construction but not a single melodic sound of natural creation.
Scooters delivering takeaway food buzzed around, and mobile phones chirruped, but the existence I watched was worlds away from my wild garden at home in the country which keeps making its way into my house.
I loved living in the city when it was essential, but now that it is not, visiting always reminds me of why I choose the country.
My two eldest daughters are citybound to study and work though, so I am drawn to share their company, companions, and chaos.
Whilst our little hotel room balcony on the ninth floor watched over a construction site crawling with workers in orange high visibility shirts, Tiani and I applied fake tan, stilettos and lots of makeup to transform ourselves into painted butterflies off to a ball.
Katianna's part time job with Red Frogs - for the past three months - has been to organise the first ever Melbourne Gala launch, so off to a West Melbourne warehouse we fluttered to dine in what became a glamorous venue for 100 guests.
A fundraiser for this not-for-profit organisation who train volunteers to pick-up young schoolies finding themselves lost, lonely and over liberated, my two eldest girls donned their Red Frogs T-shirts, roped in all their friends, and helped host a night of uplifting inspiration.
Wow, I thought I knew what Katianna had been up to these last two summers at Phillip Island and Byron Bay, but now I really understand.
What a wonderful way to love our future leaders - being there to care for them when things go terribly wrong.
We've all needed someone to hold our hair out of the way during an intimate moment of upchuck in the toilet or to sit and listen to us while we cry it out in the gutter - I'm sure that's not just me?
My girls are so grown up and fabulous, it just makes life grand.
