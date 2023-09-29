The Wimmera Mail-Times
Emergency services called to Mount Arapiles after climber falls

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 29 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
UPDATE 4.20pm: A CFA spokesperson said an off duty nurse helped treat a 25-year-old climber after they fell about six stories whilst climbing at Mount Arapiles.

Local News

