UPDATE 4.20pm: A CFA spokesperson said an off duty nurse helped treat a 25-year-old climber after they fell about six stories whilst climbing at Mount Arapiles.
"The patient, who had fallen about 18 metres, was conscious and breathing, but suffering cuts and injuries to his shoulder and wrist," the spokesperson said.
"It was not possible to winch the victim clear, so he had to be walked out on a stretcher."
The 25 year old male was carried out from the scene and transported by road ambulance to the HEMS4 chopper on-scene nearby.
UPDATE 2pm: An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson has provided an update on the rock climber.
"Paramedics were called to an incident in Arapiles about 9.10am," the spokesperson said.
"One person is being airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital. There are no further details at this stage."
EARLIER: Emergency services have undertaken a high angle rescue after a climber fell about six stories.
About four CFA crews including Natimuk, Mitre, and Ballarat City, specialised members of the State Emergency Services, as well as Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police officers were called to Mount Arapiles at 9am on Friday, September 29, 2023.
It is understood the climber fell about 18 metres and sustained head injuries.
Ambulance have also been requested to the scene, as well as a high angle operator to perform a rescue.
The condition of the person remains unclear.
More to come.
