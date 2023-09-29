In 1967 Jack Walter was a share farmer on the Neuarpurr property Brippick, and as drought was beginning to grip the region, he was cutting his wheat crop to make hay.
While he was servicing his slasher at the end of the day, Mr Walter said his wedding ring was lost, and initial searches didn't find it.
Now, 56 years later, he and his wedding ring have been reunited with the aid of a metal detector.
Fast forward to September 2023, and Mr Walter telephoned Brippick's current co-owner Peter Hawkins and related his tale of loss and asked for permission to visit the paddock with a metal detector owned by Leon Kafegellis, whose parents owned the grocery store in nearby Goroke back in the 1960s.
SPORT:
Mr Walter said the ring was uncovered within 30 minutes of searching the area where he was working.
"I'd spoken to Leon about the loss of the ring, and he said 'why don't we have a look for it?'," he said.
"So I rang Peter Hawkins, and he said it would be fine.
"We had no metal detectors back then, and looking for the ring was literally like looking for a needle in a haystack."
The loss of the ring occurred just a year or so after Mr Walter married Diane.
The ring was about 10 centimetres under the soil, just on the bed of clay, in a clod of dirt.- Jack Walter, former Neuarpurr share farmer
"We didn't replace the ring, and as the years went by, we didn't really think about it," he said.
"When I told her I was going with Leon to try and find it with the metal detector, she didn't rate our chances very high.
"When I got home after finding the ring, I led her on a little bit before showing her the ring.
"She couldn't believe it.
"Then she took the ring and polished it until it was like new again."
He said the ring was in a tight corner of what was known as the Dolmans paddock that had never been cultivated.
"It was a triangle shape, and the ploughs couldn't get in there, and the big machines of today could get nowhere near it," he said.
"The ring was about 10 centimetres under the soil, just on the bed of clay, in a clod of dirt."
Mr Walter was a share farmer for 8.5 years in the district before turning his hand to shearing for almost a decade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.