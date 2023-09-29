The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Agricultural fuel price pain set to inflame dry summer concern

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four sabotaging factors are combining to send farmer's fuel costs shooting up, again, and for longer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.